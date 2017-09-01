Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

BRICS can be new global growth engine


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 1 Septembre 2017 modifié le 1 Septembre 2017 - 20:42

The global pattern is changing. Developed countries have seen the rising influence of emerging economies. But the world is far from being equal. The majority of core resources in global governance is controlled by developed countries. 


Source: People’s Daily and Global Times

BRICS can be new global growth engine
The BRICS summit will be held in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province next week. The meeting holds particular importance as to whether this mechanism representing developing countries can become key to promoting globalization and win developing countries more discourse power in global governance.

The global pattern is changing. Developed countries have seen the rising influence of emerging economies. But the world is far from being equal. The majority of core resources in global governance is controlled by developed countries. 

Newly emerging markets are thriving. If the Western-controlled global opinion sphere is unfriendly and the US-led international financial system does not support their advancement, these newly emerging markets will face higher costs if they are to develop further.

The "BRIC" concept was coined by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neil, but Western opinion holds a negative view of it. 

That BRICS nations have lost growth momentum is a popular view in the West, representing the wishes of some Western elites who want to consolidate the central status of the West.

Any emerging power alone cannot withstand the mounting pressure from the West. Emerging countries need to cooperate and coordinate to push the international order to become more equitable. 

In this regard, emerging countries have more common interests than their divergences. That is why the BRICS mechanism has a promising future.

Major differences do exist among the five BRICS member countries. Their common interests have been challenged by their competition, which can be exploited by those who have ulterior motives.

But the current status of international relations goes beyond geopolitics. Despite their multiple differences, the biggest interest of BRICS countries lies in development. But these countries have been constrained by some unreasonable facets of the existing international order. 

The BRICS mechanism shows that developing nations are aware of their common interests. That they can unify to seek common interests in this globalized era has become possible. 

Developed countries own more resources and are highly coordinated. If each of the newly emerging countries stands on its own feet, their influence will remain weak in global competition.

If we compare the world to a metropolis, developed countries are like the old downtown. 

If newly emerging countries can coordinate well, they can build a new city center that can compete with the previous one. 

Compared with the "West," the term "BRICS" is less known. But perhaps it will become a new blueprint for human development.

A sluggish global economy has affected BRICS countries. But these countries boast enormous potentials given their large population, land area and natural resources. 

So far, BRICS has added momentum to each member state. In future, it should serve as a platform where newly emerging countries can maintain and expand their interests.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/08/2017

Mahamat Alhabo : "les pays fragiles utilisent la rupture diplomatique pour régler leurs comptes"

Mahamat Alhabo : "les pays fragiles utilisent la rupture diplomatique pour régler leurs comptes"

Entretien : Hicham Ibni Oumar, directeur de la banque de l'Habitat se confie à Alwihda Entretien : Hicham Ibni Oumar, directeur de la banque de l'Habitat se confie à Alwihda 31/08/2017

Populaires

Au Tchad, le Président vient d'assister à la prière de la fête

01/09/2017

Le Président tchadien apporte un soutien ferme au Conseil Supérieur Islamique

01/09/2017

Le Président tchadien accuse Qatar de vouloir déstabiliser le Tchad

01/09/2017
Vidéo à la Une
(Vidéo) Le 57ème anniversaire de l'indépendance avec le gouverneur du Ouaddaï au Tchad
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad 11/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 27/08/2017 - ZEDKAM PRODUCTIONS

L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents

L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents

Le Mozambique bafoue les règles du Sommet Afrique-Japon en tentant d'y inviter les terro-polisariens Le Mozambique bafoue les règles du Sommet Afrique-Japon en tentant d'y inviter les terro-polisariens 26/08/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 22/08/2017 - Hem Raj Jain

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy grossly underestimates USA, AF problem, Islam and India

Le décès de M. Salifou Diallo, Président de l’Assemblée nationale, "une grande perte pour le Burkina" (MDI) Le décès de M. Salifou Diallo, Président de l’Assemblée nationale, "une grande perte pour le Burkina" (MDI) 20/08/2017 - Le secrétariat administratif Europe du MDI

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.