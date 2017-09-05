Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

BRICS leaders 'strongly deplore nuclear test conducted by DPRK'


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 5 Septembre 2017 modifié le 5 Septembre 2017 - 23:07

"We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and emphasize that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned," it said.


Source: People's Daily

BRICS leaders 'strongly deplore nuclear test conducted by DPRK'
BRICS leaders strongly deplore the latest nuclear test conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), according to the Xiamen Declaration released at the ninth BRICS summit Monday.

"We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and emphasize that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned," it said.

The BRICS summit in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen was presided over by Chinese President Xi Jinping and attended by leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

The DPRK on Sunday successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb that can be carried by an intercontinental ballistic missile, DPRK's Central Television announced. This was the sixth nuclear test the DPRK has undertaken.

(Source: People’s Daily)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/09/2017

Tchad : Renforcement des capacités institutionnelles pour une croissance économique

Tchad : Renforcement des capacités institutionnelles pour une croissance économique

Tchad : Opération de distribution des viandes à Am-Timan Tchad : Opération de distribution des viandes à Am-Timan 03/09/2017

Populaires

TCHAD: Nomination des préfets...

05/09/2017

160 projets, 4000 milliards FCFA : Idriss Déby de retour à Paris pour la table ronde

05/09/2017

Tchad: La juge refuse de statuer sur le dossier du directeur de publication du Tri-mensuel Abba Garde,

05/09/2017
Vidéo à la Une
(Vidéo) Le 57ème anniversaire de l'indépendance avec le gouverneur du Ouaddaï au Tchad
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad 11/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 04/09/2017 - ZEDKAM PRODUCTIONS

Le terrorisme et l'islamisation des sociétés européennes

Le terrorisme et l'islamisation des sociétés européennes

L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents 27/08/2017 - ZEDKAM PRODUCTIONS

REACTION - 05/09/2017 - Hem Raj Jain

Without understanding meaning of ‘the leader of free-world’ USA can’t handle North-Korean nuclear challenge

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy grossly underestimates USA, AF problem, Islam and India 22/08/2017 - Hem Raj Jain

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.