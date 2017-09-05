BRICS leaders 'strongly deplore nuclear test conducted by DPRK'

BRICS leaders strongly deplore the latest nuclear test conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), according to the Xiamen Declaration released at the ninth BRICS summit Monday.



"We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and emphasize that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned," it said.



The BRICS summit in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen was presided over by Chinese President Xi Jinping and attended by leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.



The DPRK on Sunday successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb that can be carried by an intercontinental ballistic missile, DPRK's Central Television announced. This was the sixth nuclear test the DPRK has undertaken.



