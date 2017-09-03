Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

BRICS platform offers plenty of opportunities: Tajik President


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 3 Septembre 2017 modifié le 3 Septembre 2017 - 20:53

In the future, Tajikistan will further synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with Tajikistan's national development strategy for the period up to 2030, he added. “The cooperation will without question facilitate interconnectivity and mutual prosperity between the two countries.”


By Xie Yahong from People’s Daily, Deng Jie from People’s Daily Online

BRICS platform offers plenty of opportunities: Tajik President
“The ‘BRICS Plus’ model China is actively exploring, which advocates dialogue between emerging markets and developing countries, should be strongly supported,” Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said in an interview with People’s Daily before the 9th BRICS Xiamen Summit and the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries.

“I believe the summit and the dialogue are of special significance to promote solidarity and cooperation among the BRICS countries as they will be effective platforms to encourage mutually beneficial and constructive cooperation,” Rahmon noted.

They will also facilitate the peaceful, safe and steady economic and social progress of participating countries amid new challenges brought by globalization, the president stressed his expectations toward the dialogue.

In Rahmon’s eyes, his attendance of the summit will bring benefit to Tajikistan’s national welfare and the people’s livelihood because the BRICS countries are at the stage of sustained economic development and have rich natural resources.

“The platforms like BRICS mechanism will bring about a broad range of development opportunities,” Rahmon said, illustrating that it will help cement China-Tajikistan mutually beneficial cooperation, expand trade and investment, guarantee stable development and bring benefit to the two peoples.

Additionally, the China-Tajikistan cooperation under the BRICS framework will propel the two countries to implement some cooperation plans and projects, he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Rahmon, during their talks on August 31, agreed to establish comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to push the China-Tajikistan cooperation to a new historical point.

Describing the mutual political trust and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Tajikistan as an unprecedented level, Rahmon said the talks with Xi have deepened bilateral relationship and expanded partnership in finance, agriculture, water resources, energy, science park and transportation connectivity, among other fields.

Tajikistan is an active supporter of the Belt and Road Initiative since its proposal, and the country is among the first nations to sign a memorandum of understanding on construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt with China and eye the launch of a cooperation committee, Rahmon noted.

In the future, Tajikistan will further synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with Tajikistan's national development strategy for the period up to 2030, he added. “The cooperation will without question facilitate interconnectivity and mutual prosperity between the two countries.”

“Currently, we are working with other international partners over the feasibility of a batch of regional infrastructure construction in a bid to speed up construction of highways and other transportation facilities to modern standards. Tajikistan will become a bridge to connect China and other countries,” Rahmon said.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/09/2017

Tchad : Une association turque aide 2000 personnes pour la fête

Tchad : Une association turque aide 2000 personnes pour la fête

Tchad : La COPRAT plaide en faveur d’un apaisement du climat social tendu Tchad : La COPRAT plaide en faveur d’un apaisement du climat social tendu 01/09/2017

Populaires

Idriss Déby : "Celui qui veut nier, ce sera un affront avec moi"

02/09/2017

Tchad : Le chinois Startimes remporte le contrat du numérique

03/09/2017

Tchad : Opération de distribution des viandes à Am-Timan

03/09/2017
Vidéo à la Une
(Vidéo) Le 57ème anniversaire de l'indépendance avec le gouverneur du Ouaddaï au Tchad
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad 11/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 27/08/2017 - ZEDKAM PRODUCTIONS

L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents

L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents

Le Mozambique bafoue les règles du Sommet Afrique-Japon en tentant d'y inviter les terro-polisariens Le Mozambique bafoue les règles du Sommet Afrique-Japon en tentant d'y inviter les terro-polisariens 26/08/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 22/08/2017 - Hem Raj Jain

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy grossly underestimates USA, AF problem, Islam and India

Le décès de M. Salifou Diallo, Président de l’Assemblée nationale, "une grande perte pour le Burkina" (MDI) Le décès de M. Salifou Diallo, Président de l’Assemblée nationale, "une grande perte pour le Burkina" (MDI) 20/08/2017 - Le secrétariat administratif Europe du MDI

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.