Baker Hughes ([https://BHGE.com](https://bhge.com/)), a GE ([www.GE.com](http://www.ge.com/)) company (NYSE: BHGE) announced today that the transaction combining GE’s oil and gas business with Baker Hughes is complete. The new company is the first and only to bring together industry-leading equipment, services and digital solutions across the entire spectrum of oil and gas development. Starting… Read more on […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...