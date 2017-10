Benedict Peters, Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Group (www.AiteoGroup.com), has instructed London law firm Mishcon de Reya and Washington’s Covington & Burling to lead ongoing efforts to address politically-motivated issues. Aiteo Group, founded in 1999, is a leading indigenous Nigerian oil producer headquartered in Lagos. UK-based Mishcon de Reya is one of the world’s leading […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...