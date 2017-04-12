Bengaluru, India: AIMPLB to discuss providing of ~ 10 million Muslims to ‘US led PKF and Election M/c’ for Syria

To

Mufti Mohammad Ashraf Ali Saheb

Executive Committee Member

All India Muslim Personal Law Board

Bengaluru, India



Sub:- (i)- Open letter (ii)- If undersigned allowed to participate in this meeting it will assist committee members in having a better grasp of the mission.



---Thanks for granting me time to meet you in person at 4 PM on April 11, 2017 in response to my following letter to you



xxxxxxxxxxxxx



Sub:- India can assist USA in solving Syria problem.



The international law which has permitted USA (without UNSC approval) to carry out missile attack in Syria against the crime of chemical attack on citizens by Prez Assad and his government, the same law as a logical conclusion permits USA (without UNSC approval) to arrest Prez Assad and his government and produce them before International Court for war crime (of using chemical weapons) and simultaneously to fill the vacuum by installing another government in Syria through elections



US military strike of Friday on Syria can be a blessing for Syrians especially (it is assumed that Indian Muslims do not want ISIS and other terrorist organizations to survive in Syria rather they want these terrorists to be eliminated from Syria etc) if Indian Muslims realize their Islamic duty (of helping tens of millions of profusely bleeding and weeping beleaguered Muslims of Syria including their women, children and old people) by offering the service of at least 10 million Indian Muslims (both Sunnis and Shias) through Government of India in ‘US led Peace Keeping Force and Election machinery’ in Syria, as mentioned at:-



http://www.alwihdainfo.com/For-complete-Syria-solution-Indian-Muslims-should-move-GOI-to-offer--10-million-Muslims-to-US-led-PKF-and-Election-m_a53016.html OR http://www.pakistanchristianpost.com/detail.php?articleid=2911 OR https://groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/kashmir-global-network/conversations/messages/50332



Nothing will be better service of Islam by Indian Muslims ( if they really care for Islam given by Prophet Mohammad through Quran) than volunteering to help ~ 22 million profusely bleeding and weeping beleaguered Muslims of Syria including their women, children and old people (and may be later on the beleaguered Muslims of NAME region).



Moreover this volunteering will not only boost the reputation and political-social-economic clout of Muslims in India (who are getting rough treatment almost like a second class citizen more after ascendancy of Hindutva forces in political scenario of India) but will also bring for Muslims & Islam all over the world a good name (which has been sullied due to ‘Global Radical Islamic Terrorism’ by ISIS etc) as these will be seen as solver of and not the creator of the problems of the magnitude and seriousness as gory Syria problem.



Regards



Xxxxxxxxxxxx



In this meeting following was agreed / said by your goodness:-



(1)- Syria being an oil rich country was living a reasonably comfortable, peaceful and prosperous life before 2011 but the West (mostly European allies led by USA) tried to bring democracy half-heartedly in Syria through ‘Arab Spring’ with the result now Syria is in a gory situation and is suffering immensely. Moreover the international law which has permitted USA (without UNSC approval) to carry out missile attack in Syria last week the same law as a logical conclusion expects USA (even without UNSC approval if Veto is used for UNPKF) to arrest Prez Assad and his government and produce them before International Court for war crime (of using chemical weapons) and simultaneously to fill the vacuum by installing another government in Syria through elections.



(2)- You agreed in principle that Indian Muslims should go (as I suggest in my said letter to you) to Syria not only to bring succor to Syrians but also to boost the moral and confidence of Muslims all over the world (including in India) which has suffered a horrible beating. But you did not agree to carry out demonstration - [under your leadership at Bengaluru (by mostly Muslims) for giving memorandum to Government of India (GOI) for offering ~ 10 million Muslims to ‘US led PKF and Election M/c’ for Syria] - by saying that you are Member of Executive Committee of All India Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) hence it will not be proper for you to do so without directions from AIMPLB.



(3)- But you kindly agreed to write to AIMPLB (attaching my above letter to you) for calling the meeting of Executive Committee to discuss this matter and for giving proper directions. You also said that it will help the cause as members from all over India (from Darul Ulum, prominent religious leaders such as Imams etc, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Hind, Jamat-e-Islami Hind, Jamiat-e- Ulama-e- Hind, Anjuman Islam etc) are members of Executive Committee of AIMPLB, therefore directions in this matter from AIMPLB will go a long way in mobilizing Muslims from all over India for carrying out said demonstration at District and State headquarters of India.



While again thanking you for kind consideration of this matter I suggest that if you can ask AIMPLB to allow me to participate in the relevant part of the matter in said meeting of Executive Members then it will assist Committee members in having a better grasp of this mission and will facilitate the Executive Members in arriving at proper decision.



Regards



Hem Raj Jain



(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)



Bengaluru, India

