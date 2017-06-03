









English News Bengaluru, India: Silence of Anna Hazare, on effective solution to Maharashtra farmer’s problems, deafening and intriguing

Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 3 Juin 2017 modifié le 3 Juin 2017 - 10:38

Maharashtra etc farmer’s problems can be solved if Rs 1,000 Trillion Income-Tax recovered

---Due to economically nonviable small farm holdings (on which about half of India is dependent) coupled with jobless economic growth have left major part of India poor notwithstanding what India is boasting about its success story. Presently since June.1 the farmers in Maharashtra are agitating (throwing milk, vegetables etc on road which has caused problems about these items in entire Maharashtra) and are demanding loan waiver and other financial assistance.



This is not the problem of merely the farmers of Maharashtra as is evident from the fact that about two months back the farmers of Tamil Nadu agitated at Jantar-Mantar Delhi for the same purpose, as mentioned at :-

http://www.alwihdainfo.com/Bengaluru-India-Tamil-politicians-and-media-betraying-suicide-prone-TN-Farmers-at-Jantar-Mantar_a53689.html



Some people may think that that when all the problems of India (emanating from financial paucity) can be solved by recovering Rs ~ 1,000 Lakh Crore of Income tax then why Government of India (GOI) is not doing it? The answer is simple. The ‘Global exclusive private capitalism’ (GEPC) does not want ‘State-capital’ to succeed and GEPC has fixed all in India (the governments, politicians, media, journalists, academicians, social activists, trade unions etc) which is the reason no body in India (whose voice matters) is raising the demand for recovery of the State-capital of Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion Income Tax.



If farmers of Maharashtra and rest of India are really serious about solving their problem then, instead of doing drama of agitating on street in a meaningless manner, should demand recovery of the State-capital of Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion Income Tax which will effectively solve all of their problems (which can be solved by money with GOI). It is time India understand that if ~ $ 4 Trillion reserve money can make China a world super power then what ~ $ 15 Trillion State-capital can do to India.



At this point of time the silence of Anna Hazare (supposed to be the champion of the cause of farmers especially of Maharashtra and who mobilized entire India in 2011-12 against corruption & black money) about non- recovery of the State-capital of Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion Income-Tax by GOI (though this State-capital can solve all the problems of farmers), is deafening and intriguing to say the least.



Regards



Hem Raj Jain



(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)



Bengaluru, India



