English News

Buhari is not dead, he is alive– Presidency


Alwihda Info | Par - 15 Mai 2017 modifié le 15 Mai 2017 - 12:42

“Nothing unpleasant has happened to the president. No cause for apprehension. Thanks for the many calls.”


The Presidency on Saturday said there was no truth in the news making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.
 
An online report had claimed that Buhari who began a medical vacation on Thursday died in a London hospital where he was receiving medical attention.
 
Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has insisted that nothing unpleasant has happened to his principal.
 
Shehu stated this on Sunday while reacting to speculations on social media that Buhari had died.
 
He described the stories as “baseless rumour”, urging Nigerians to disregard them.
 
“Baseless rumors are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved president, Muhammadu Buhari,” he tweeted
 
Buhari is not dead – Presidency
 
“If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it because it is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic
 
“Nothing unpleasant has happened to the president. No cause for apprehension. Thanks for the many calls.”
 
Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, had earlier tweeted “only God’s counsel shall stand”, regarding the president’s health.
 
 
Buhari is in the UK for further medical check-ups.

