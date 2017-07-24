Burhani Engineers’ computer programme in Kenya to boost STEM Education

Burhani Engineers Limited ([http://BurhaniEngineers.com](http://burhaniengineers.com/)) signed a partnership with the Kibera Sub-County government to provide computer systems and Engineering Power Classes to pupils within the county. The distribution is aimed at increasing interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and preparing the grassroots demographic for more… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/burhani-engineers-computer-programme-in-kenya-to-b...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...