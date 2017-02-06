Burundi: United Nations Experts Raise Alarm at Growing Repression of Non-Governmental Organizations and Human Rights Defenders

A group of United Nations human rights experts* today condemned the recent ban and provisional suspension of a number of civil society organizations in Burundi, and warned about “the obstructive, restrictive and stigmatizing effect of recent legislation on non-governmental organizations (NGOs), in a context of growing repression of human rights defenders.” On 19 October 2016, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...