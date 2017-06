The Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic, Marie-Thérèse Keita Bocoum, will visit the Central African Republic (CAR) from 7 to 16 June to assess the critical situation of human rights and the humanitarian response. The visit will take place in a context of extreme violence exposing civilians, MINUSCA […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...