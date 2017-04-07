CATL tire une trajectoire prometteuse du salon Battery Show Europe

Autres articles
-
European Union provides support to ActionAid, Ghana and two district assemblies to implement Sustainable Livelihoods and Transparent Local Authorities
-
Guinea battling a large scale measles epidemic
-
Press Statement by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, on the peaceful conclusion of the legislative elections in The Gambia
-
Gabriel travels to Mali: working to bring stabilisation
-
Visit of Parliamentary State Secretary to the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Namibia
MUNICH et BERLIN, April 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Le fabricant chinois a présenté avec succès sa technologie leader sur le marché et se connecte au marché local Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL), un leader mondial de la recherche, du développement et de la production de...
Source : http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catl-tire-...
Source : http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catl-tire-...