CPC delegate from Taiwan: I’m proud to be Chinese

A delegate from Taiwan said she is proud to be a girl from Taiwan and born to be Chinese at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing.



Lu Li-an, who has been living on the Chinese mainland for 20 years, is now a professor at Fudan University.



“Over the past two decades, I witnessed how China has evolved, and its hard and soft powers have been progressing alongside. I realize that the CPC is a party that improves with the times,” Lu said.



Lu said she joined the CPC because she learned about her grandfather’s miserable childhood from his autobiography when he was 70. “My grandfather said he hopes China will grow strong and that the Chinese people will no longer be subjected to war, unrest and misery,” Lu said.



Drawing from her own family experiences, Lu concluded that people in Taiwan and the mainland both look forward to a prosperous life. “One cannot choose history, but one can seize the moment and create the future,” Lu said.



“We are now living in 2017, so we should be confident and brave to abandon the outdated and confrontational ideology. We love Taiwan and also love the motherland. I hope that people in Taiwan and the mainland jointly take part in the great cause of realizing the Chinese dream,” Lu told a reporter from Taiwan.



Lu said she hopes the students she has been teaching could inherit and innovate traditional Chinese culture, promote international cultural exchanges, and work hard to build a community of common destiny for both sides across the Taiwan Straits and for mankind.



Lu Li-an. (Photo from cctv.com)