Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

CPC delegate from Taiwan: I’m proud to be Chinese


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 23 Octobre 2017 modifié le 23 Octobre 2017 - 21:11

“We are now living in 2017, so we should be confident and brave to abandon the outdated and confrontational ideology. We love Taiwan and also love the motherland. I hope that people in Taiwan and the mainland jointly take part in the great cause of realizing the Chinese dream,” Lu told a reporter from Taiwan.


By Zhao Beijia, Xu Jun from People’s Daily

CPC delegate from Taiwan: I’m proud to be Chinese
A delegate from Taiwan said she is proud to be a girl from Taiwan and born to be Chinese at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing.

Lu Li-an, who has been living on the Chinese mainland for 20 years, is now a professor at Fudan University.

“Over the past two decades, I witnessed how China has evolved, and its hard and soft powers have been progressing alongside. I realize that the CPC is a party that improves with the times,” Lu said.

Lu said she joined the CPC because she learned about her grandfather’s miserable childhood from his autobiography when he was 70. “My grandfather said he hopes China will grow strong and that the Chinese people will no longer be subjected to war, unrest and misery,” Lu said.

Drawing from her own family experiences, Lu concluded that people in Taiwan and the mainland both look forward to a prosperous life. “One cannot choose history, but one can seize the moment and create the future,” Lu said.

“We are now living in 2017, so we should be confident and brave to abandon the outdated and confrontational ideology. We love Taiwan and also love the motherland. I hope that people in Taiwan and the mainland jointly take part in the great cause of realizing the Chinese dream,” Lu told a reporter from Taiwan.

Lu said she hopes the students she has been teaching could inherit and innovate traditional Chinese culture, promote international cultural exchanges, and work hard to build a community of common destiny for both sides across the Taiwan Straits and for mankind.

Pic:
Lu Li-an. (Photo from cctv.com)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/10/2017

Tchad : commémoration prochaine du centenaire du massacre au coupe-coupe en 1917

Tchad : commémoration prochaine du centenaire du massacre au coupe-coupe en 1917

Des soldats tchadiens en lutte contre Boko Haram redéployés aux frontières Des soldats tchadiens en lutte contre Boko Haram redéployés aux frontières 21/10/2017

Populaires

Centrafrique : des massacres de musulmans dans l'indifférence

22/10/2017

Création d'un centre de prévention de l'extrémisme à N'djamena, Tchad

23/10/2017

Tchad : Le directeur du journal "Le Visionnaire" entendu par le procureur

23/10/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La fondation grand coeur au chevet des femmes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/10/2017 - Farid Messaoudi

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens 08/10/2017 - YAYA ALLATCHI

ANALYSE - 21/10/2017 - Farid Messaoudi

Algériens : NON, la note du 25 octobre 2016 relative à l’acquisition de la nationalité française n’a rien changé pour vous !

Algériens : NON, la note du 25 octobre 2016 relative à l’acquisition de la nationalité française n’a rien changé pour vous !

17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle 17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle 17/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet 02/10/2017 - Ondoua Paulin

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.