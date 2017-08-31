Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

CPC expected to convene 19th National Congress on Oct. 18


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 31 Août 2017 modifié le 31 Août 2017 - 18:39

The 19th CPC National Congress will review the Party's work over the past five years and summarize precious experiences that the Party has gained from the historical process of uniting and leading people of all ethnic groups to carry on and advance socialism with Chinese characteristics under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core since the 18th CPC National Congress.


Source: People's Daily

CPC expected to convene 19th National Congress on Oct. 18
BEIJING, Aug. 31 -- The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is expected to convene on Oct. 18 in Beijing.

The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee decided at a meeting on Thursday to submit the proposal on the schedule to the seventh plenary meeting of the 18th CPC Central Committee, which will be held on Oct. 11.

The Political Bureau meeting was presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The 19th CPC National Congress will review the Party's work over the past five years and summarize precious experiences that the Party has gained from the historical process of uniting and leading people of all ethnic groups to carry on and advance socialism with Chinese characteristics under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core since the 18th CPC National Congress.

It will thoroughly examine the current international and domestic situation, and take into account the new requirements for the development of the Party and the country as well as new expectations from the people.
The congress will draw out guidelines and policies that respond to the call of the times, according to the meeting.
A new CPC Central Committee and a new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will be elected at the congress.

(Source: People’s Daily)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/08/2017

Tchad : Le maire du 1er arrondissement reprend ses fonctions après sa démission

Tchad : Le maire du 1er arrondissement reprend ses fonctions après sa démission

Tchad : Avis de recrutement à la Centrale Pharmaceutique d'Achat Tchad : Avis de recrutement à la Centrale Pharmaceutique d'Achat 31/08/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Avis de recrutement à la Centrale Pharmaceutique d'Achat

31/08/2017

Tchad : Le maire du 1er arrondissement reprend ses fonctions après sa démission

31/08/2017

Tchad : Tigo forme 500 jeunes au numérique à Abéché

30/08/2017
Vidéo à la Une
(Vidéo) Le 57ème anniversaire de l'indépendance avec le gouverneur du Ouaddaï au Tchad
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad 11/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 27/08/2017 - ZEDKAM PRODUCTIONS

L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents

L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents

Le Mozambique bafoue les règles du Sommet Afrique-Japon en tentant d'y inviter les terro-polisariens Le Mozambique bafoue les règles du Sommet Afrique-Japon en tentant d'y inviter les terro-polisariens 26/08/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 22/08/2017 - Hem Raj Jain

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy grossly underestimates USA, AF problem, Islam and India

Le décès de M. Salifou Diallo, Président de l’Assemblée nationale, "une grande perte pour le Burkina" (MDI) Le décès de M. Salifou Diallo, Président de l’Assemblée nationale, "une grande perte pour le Burkina" (MDI) 20/08/2017 - Le secrétariat administratif Europe du MDI

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.