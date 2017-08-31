









CPC expected to convene 19th National Congress on Oct. 18

Source: People's Daily BEIJING, Aug. 31 -- The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is expected to convene on Oct. 18 in Beijing.



The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee decided at a meeting on Thursday to submit the proposal on the schedule to the seventh plenary meeting of the 18th CPC Central Committee, which will be held on Oct. 11.



The Political Bureau meeting was presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.



The 19th CPC National Congress will review the Party's work over the past five years and summarize precious experiences that the Party has gained from the historical process of uniting and leading people of all ethnic groups to carry on and advance socialism with Chinese characteristics under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core since the 18th CPC National Congress.



It will thoroughly examine the current international and domestic situation, and take into account the new requirements for the development of the Party and the country as well as new expectations from the people.

The congress will draw out guidelines and policies that respond to the call of the times, according to the meeting.

A new CPC Central Committee and a new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will be elected at the congress.



