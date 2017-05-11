Call for entries: short films for Africa in Motion (AiM) Film Festival 2017

To submit a film please see: https://filmfreeway.com/festival/AfricainMotion

For full guidelines: http://www.africa-in-motion.org.uk/short-and-documentary-film-competitions/

Filmmakers of African nationality, from the African diaspora or who identify themselves as African are invited to submit short films of no longer than 30 minutes for Africa in Motion’s 2017 short film competition. The deadline for entries is 1 July, 2017. A substantial cash prize will be awarded to the winner of this competition strand. The 12th edition of the Africa in Motion Film Festival will take place from 27th October – 5th November 2017 in Edinburgh and Glasgow.Africa in Motion’s prestigious annual short film competition has been running for ten years, with the aim of supporting young and emerging African filmmakers. Filmmakers who enter must not have previously made a feature-length film. This call for short films refers to those works completed during 2015 or later. All genres are welcome (including fiction, documentary, animation and experimental work).Those film submissions that have been successfully shortlisted will be announced in August 2017 and screened during the 12th edition of the festival. The short film competition has its own high-profile jury of local and international film specialists and established African filmmakers, which will be announced shortly. In addition to the overall winner chosen by the jury, an Audience Choice Award will be given and announced at the close of the festival.This competition is free to enter and is an initiative aimed at supporting young and emerging film talent from the African continent, with the hope that the prize will be invested into future film projects by the winning filmmaker(s).