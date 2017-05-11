Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Call for entries: short films for Africa in Motion (AiM) Film Festival 2017


Alwihda Info | Par Africa In motion - 11 Mai 2017 modifié le 11 Mai 2017 - 11:20

Africa in Motion’s prestigious annual short film competition has been running for ten years, with the aim of supporting young and emerging African filmmakers.


Call for entries: short films for Africa in Motion (AiM) Film Festival 2017
Autres articles
Filmmakers of African nationality, from the African diaspora or who identify themselves as African are invited to submit short films of no longer than 30 minutes for Africa in Motion’s 2017 short film competition. The deadline for entries is 1 July, 2017. A substantial cash prize will be awarded to the winner of this competition strand. The 12th edition of the Africa in Motion Film Festival will take place from 27th October – 5th November 2017 in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
 
Africa in Motion’s prestigious annual short film competition has been running for ten years, with the aim of supporting young and emerging African filmmakers. Filmmakers who enter must not have previously made a feature-length film. This call for short films refers to those works completed during 2015 or later. All genres are welcome (including fiction, documentary, animation and experimental work).
 
Those film submissions that have been successfully shortlisted will be announced in August 2017 and screened during the 12th edition of the festival. The short film competition has its own high-profile jury of local and international film specialists and established African filmmakers, which will be announced shortly. In addition to the overall winner chosen by the jury, an Audience Choice Award will be given and announced at the close of the festival.

This competition is free to enter and is an initiative aimed at supporting young and emerging film talent from the African continent, with the hope that the prize will be invested into future film projects by the winning filmmaker(s).
To submit a film please see: https://filmfreeway.com/festival/AfricainMotion
For full guidelines: http://www.africa-in-motion.org.uk/short-and-documentary-film-competitions/

ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/05/2017

Tchad : Le bilan de Mariam Djimet Ibet à la tête de la mairie centrale

Tchad : Le bilan de Mariam Djimet Ibet à la tête de la mairie centrale

Tchad : Les enseignants chercheurs en grève de 3 jours Tchad : Les enseignants chercheurs en grève de 3 jours 09/05/2017

Populaires

Le Roi du Maroc décroche le prestigieux prix du visionnaire en Efficacité Énergétique

10/05/2017

Tchad : Visite du vice-président Chinois à la Raffinerie de Djaramaya

10/05/2017

"Nous voulons faire partie de l’escalier que gravirait un opérateur en vue d’atteindre son objectif".

10/05/2017
Vidéo à la Une
(vidéo) L'UNDR fête ses 25 ans, Kebzabo s'exprime
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 06/05/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Blanchiment d’argent sale au Grand Bara: Comment la société Green Enesys qui ne dispose que d'un patrimoine financier de 18 000 euros peut-elle investir 360 millions d'euros dans le projet de la centrale solaire de 300 MW du Grand Bara ?

Blanchiment d’argent sale au Grand Bara: Comment la société Green Enesys qui ne dispose que d'un patrimoine financier de 18 000 euros peut-elle investir 360 millions d'euros dans le projet de la centrale solaire de 300 MW du Grand Bara ?

DJIBOUTI - Liberté de la presse: quel bilan dresser de la presse Djiboutienne ? DJIBOUTI - Liberté de la presse: quel bilan dresser de la presse Djiboutienne ? 05/05/2017 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

ANALYSE - 08/05/2017 - Islam al-Maghribi

Emmanuel Macron peut-il rassembler ?

Emmanuel Macron peut-il rassembler ?

Afrique : Marine Le Pen, "nous quittons la France et toute l'Europe en échange de nos biens" Afrique : Marine Le Pen, "nous quittons la France et toute l'Europe en échange de nos biens" 07/05/2017 - Adil Abou

REACTION - 05/05/2017 -

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? 03/05/2017 - Abdoulaye Ngamende

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.