Cambodian version of ‘Xi Jinping: The Governance of China’ published in Phnom Penh

The Cambodian version of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was officially released in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday. The book, which collects speeches, talks, interviews, notes and letters of the Chinese president, was applauded in Cambodia.



Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Jiang Jianguo, who is the chief of China's State Council Information Office, as well as 700 politicians, academicians, entrepreneurs and college students from both sides, attended the release ceremony.



Jiang said that thanks to the guidance of President Xi’s governance ideas, China has made prominent achievements since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012.



He hoped that the two countries could take the opportunity of the book’s release to further exchange governance experiences and deepen collaboration, so as to deepen the bilateral friendship.



Hun Sen spoke highly of China, the world's second-largest economy, for its significant contributions to the recovery and development of the world economy under the leadership of President Xi.



He noted that given a global situation filled with uncertainties, China has been advocating for globalization, promoting trade liberalization, accelerating international cooperation and making contribution to regional and world poverty alleviation.



China's "Belt and Road" initiative has benefited the world, especially Asian countries in terms of infrastructure construction, the prime minister said, suggesting Cambodian people to read through the book and learn from it, to apply the theories into the development of the country.



The English version of the book had already been welcomed by Cambodian political circles and scholars before the release of the Cambodian version.



Meas Chhor Poam, principal of Preah Norodom Primary School in Phnom Penh, said the book is a handbook introducing China's reform and opening up movement. He hoped to apply it as a textbook so that the students could learn from the valuable experiences.



The principal said that Chinese leaders have acquired abundant experiences in national governance. "China and Cambodia share a deep friendship," he noted, adding that the Cambodian government and people will benefit if China shares its experiences.



Cambodia and China have a strong diplomatic relationship and share similar cultural background, said Meas Sokunth, an adviser to the Cabinet of Deputy Prime Minister in Cambodia.



He said that China's development mode and experience could be a reference for Cambodia. "I’ve paid attention to China's anti-corruption campaign and foreign policy with neighboring countries, so the book is a must for me," Sokunth said.



China is a united, multi-ethnic country, and its tremendous development has reflected the importance of a country's unity, he noted.



Chea Munyrith, director of the Confucius Institute at Royal Academy of Cambodia, told People's Daily that his favorable part of the book is the 13th section about foreign diplomacy with neighboring countries.



“As a major country, China is also seeking for common prosperity in addition to its own development," said Chea Munyrith, adding that was the reason for China to propose the "Belt and Road" initiative. He stressed that China has set a good example and played a guiding role for the comprehensive development of Cambodia.



In 2015, President Khlot Thyda of Royal Academy of Cambodia recommended the book to the then Vice Prime Minister of Cambodia Sok An.



In order to present the international society with a better understanding of the modern China under the leadership of President Xi, the Confucius Institute at Royal Academy of Cambodia held a seminar on the book in February 2015 with the consent of Prime Minister Hun.



Sok An commented that the book is not only an introduction of Chinese leader’s governing ideas and strategies, but also a reference for Cambodia to make development policies.



Khlot Thyda suggested young people in Cambodia to read the book, since its rich connotation and practical significance would bring huge benefits to the development of both the young generations and the country.