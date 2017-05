On 11 May, Cameroon signed the United Nations Convention in Transparency in Treaty-based Investor-State Arbitration (“The Mauritius Convention on Transparency”). The Convention has been ratified by Canada, Mauritius and Switzerland. It will enter into force on 18 October 2017. Convention has further been signed by Belgium, Congo, Finland, France, Gabon, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Luxembourg, Madagascar,… […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...