The event that held at the Residence of the British High Commissioner, Brain Olley was also an avenue for networking for the returning scholars with CEOs from some large corporations. Speaking during the ceremony, Brian Olley said the 2015 batch is a special one for Cameroon. The large cohort arose as part of Her Majesty’s […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...