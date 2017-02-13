CashlessAfrica Champion Awards 2017 to Aknowledge and Reward Innovation in the Digital Financial Services Ecosystem in Africa at the CashlessAfrica Expo, March 22- 23, Lagos Oriental Hotel, Nigeria

Autres articles
-
La ligne de production de tranches de 12 po. de GLOBALFOUNDRIES entre en exploitation à Chengdu
-
5th edition of the Africa Business Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to be held in Ethiopia March 1st 2017 under the Patronage of Saudi Sheikh Mohammed Al Amoudi
-
Macron se rend en Algérie pour soigner sa stature internationale
-
McDonald's parle d'innovation et GM évoque la mobilité dans le cadre de la 8e édition de la newsletter internationale d'Aberje
-
L'hôpital Sainte-Catherine atteint la finale du plus grand concours d'entreprises d'Europe
The CashlessAfrica 2017 (www.CashlessAfrica.com) awards are dedicated to acknowledging creativity, commitment and excellence in the digital financial services industry across Africa. The awards honor the best of the breed across all sectors and segments covering financial technology providers, mobile network operators, financial institutions, mobile money providers, card services, financial institutions,… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/cashlessafrica-champion-awards-2017-to-aknowl...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...