CashlessAfrica Champion Awards 2017 to Aknowledge and Reward Innovation in the Digital Financial Services Ecosystem in Africa at the CashlessAfrica Expo, March 22- 23, Lagos Oriental Hotel, Nigeria

The CashlessAfrica 2017 (www.CashlessAfrica.com) awards are dedicated to acknowledging creativity, commitment and excellence in the digital financial services industry across Africa. The awards honor the best of the breed across all sectors and segments covering financial technology providers, mobile network operators, financial institutions, mobile money providers, card services, financial institutions,… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/cashlessafrica-champion-awards-2017-to-aknowl...Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...