Central Africa – Young Central African diplomats attend course at Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna of Pisa until 20 February

Autres articles
-
Athènes, Une Ville Aux Histoires Sans Fin
-
BNP Paribas - Interview du Directeur Général Résultats annuels 2016 (video)
-
Facebook rallies partners to unite for a safer, better Internet
-
Foresee annonce avoir mené à bien une consultation pour avis scientifique avec l'Institut fédéral allemand des médicaments et dispositifs médicaux (BfArM) pour le LMIS FP-001 de 50 mg
-
Kenya : Donald Trump, un nuage sur l'embellie économique ?
The international educational activity of the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies of Pisa is continuing in sub-Saharan Africa and contributing to the peaceful reconstruction of the Republic of Central Africa (RCA) by launching two training courses for diplomats, The Central African Republic has been immersed in a conflict that since 2012 has taken thousands of […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...