UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, called today (September 12, 2017) for an additional 40,000 resettlement places to be made available for refugees located in 15 priority countries* along the Central Mediterranean route. “These 40,000 resettlement places, which will complement already existing commitments, will be crucial to help the most vulnerable refugees along the Central Mediterranean […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...