









English News Chair’s Statement of the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 5 Septembre 2017 modifié le 5 Septembre 2017 - 23:05

Emerging market and developing countries need to expand cooperation including South-South cooperation, strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination, synergize development strategies, and intensify cooperation in fields such as infrastructure connectivity, industrialization, IT application, urbanization and agricultural modernization, so as to achieve common development and gain strength through solidarity. The Leaders welcomed the efforts by China and other Dialogue participants to provide support for developing countries through the Assistance Fund for South-South Cooperation.

Source: People's Daily On 5 September 2017, the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries took place on the margins of the BRICS Xiamen Summit. It was chaired by President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China and attended by President Michel Temer of the Federative Republic of Brazil, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India, President Jacob Zuma of the Republic of South Africa, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Alpha Condé of the Republic of Guinea, President Enrique Peña Nieto of the United Mexican States, President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Under the theme “Strengthening Mutually-Beneficial Cooperation for Common Development”, the Leaders had in-depth discussions and reached extensive consensus on implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and building broad partnerships for development, the major points of which are summarized as follows:

The Leaders pointed out that emerging market and developing countries have actively explored development paths suited to their respective national conditions and made remarkable achievements over the past decades. Particularly in recent years, these countries have maintained sound momentum of steady development, serving as important engines of global economic growth and making important contribution to the common development of all countries and the improvement of global governance.

As the world economy is undergoing profound adjustment and transformation, emerging market and developing countries face both opportunities and challenges. On the one hand, peace, development and win-win cooperation remain the trend of the times, and the world economy has shown signs of mild recovery. On the other hand, serious challenges persist, such as weak growth drivers, inadequate global governance and development imbalances, as well as worrying trends of rising protectionism and growing backlash against globalization. It is necessary for emerging market and developing countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation so as to safeguard their common interests and create a favorable external environment for development.

The Leaders appreciated the efforts made in recent years by BRICS countries in pursuing dialogue and cooperation with other emerging market and developing countries in a spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation. They welcomed and expressed support for the “BRICS Plus” cooperation proposed by China, which provides important opportunities for cooperation among emerging market and developing countries, and helps strengthen South-South cooperation and international development cooperation and build broader partnerships for fair, open, all-round and innovative development.

Stressing that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development offers a new blueprint for international development cooperation, the Leaders believed that its full implementation will be of important immediate and long-term significance to peace and development around the world and to the pursuit of a community of shared future for mankind. The international community needs to translate political commitments into concrete actions in real earnest, and jointly embark on a path toward innovative, coordinated, green, open, shared and sustainable development.

It is important for all countries to shoulder their primary responsibility for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and integrate it into their national development strategies, so as to boost endogenous drivers for development and promote coordinated development in all three dimensions -- economic, social and environmental, and to create an enabling policy environment for national development and international development cooperation. Priorities should be given to poverty eradication, growth promotion and job creation to ensure that everyone share in the benefits of development. Developed countries should fully honor their Official Development Assistance (ODA) commitments and increase support for developing countries.

Emerging market and developing countries need to expand cooperation including South-South cooperation, strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination, synergize development strategies, and intensify cooperation in fields such as infrastructure connectivity, industrialization, IT application, urbanization and agricultural modernization, so as to achieve common development and gain strength through solidarity. The Leaders welcomed the efforts by China and other Dialogue participants to provide support for developing countries through the Assistance Fund for South-South Cooperation.

Climate change is a common challenge confronting the international community. It is important to uphold the principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change including the principles of equity, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances, and to fully implement the Paris Agreement. Developed countries should provide more financial, technical and capacity building support to developing countries.

Global economic governance should keep abreast with the times and the representation and voices of emerging market and developing countries should be enhanced under the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. All countries need to be committed to foster an open economy, uphold the multilateral trading regime and its fundamental principles, oppose protectionism, and jointly work for a successful 11th WTO ministerial conference to make economic globalization more open, inclusive and beneficial to all.

It is important for all countries to support the United Nations in playing a central role in international development cooperation and in conducting necessary reform to its development system. This reform should center on promoting development, prioritize poverty eradication, remain membership-driven, extensively seek views of developing countries and respond to their concerns. Meanwhile, the reform should help enhance UN’s efficiency and capabilities in coordinating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, strengthen coordination and complementarity among all bodies within the UN system and mobilize more resources for development.

The Leaders expressed appreciation to China for hosting the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries as the BRICS Chair and agreed to maintain communication and coordination in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and promoting international development cooperation.







(Source: People’s Daily)





Dans la même rubrique : < > Strengthening Mutually-Beneficial Cooperation for Common Development: Xi Remarks at the Press Conference of the BRICS Xiamen Summit Xiamen Summit ushers BRICS cooperation into bright future