The Chairperson of the ‘Emerging Tourism Enterprises Association’, Ms. Katrina Kandjii, has been invited to participate in a visit to Germany, themed ‘Environmental Protection and Green Tourism in Germany’. The visit takes place from 30 July until 5 August 2017 and is part of the Visitors’ Programme of the Federal Republic of Germany. Together with […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...