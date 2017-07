Mrs Jessica Hand has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Angola and non-resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe in succession to Mr John Dennis, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mrs Hand will take up her appointment in February 2018. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/change-of-her-majestys-ambassador-to-angola?lang=enFiled […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...