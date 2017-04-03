ChemChina et IPP s'associent pour proposer de nouvelles usines de chlorure alcalin clés en main

Autres articles
-
Dinesh Dhamija, le fondateur de Ebookers rejoint le conseil consultatif de Fineqia
-
Menarini-Silicon Biosystems finalise l'acquisition des actifs de CELLSEARCH®
-
Weatherford annonce une conférence téléphonique
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – C & I Leasing Plc
PRINCETON JUNCTION, New Jersey et BEIJING, 3 avril 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- International Process Plants (IPP) et Bluestar (Beijing) Chemical Machinery Company, Ltd. (BCMC) de ChemChina sont heureux d'annoncer un partenariat dans le cadre duquel IPP fournira de NOUVELLES usines de...
Source : http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemchina-...
Source : http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemchina-...