The China-Arab States Tour Operators Conference 2017 was held in Yinchuan, northwestern China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on September 4. In addition to an opening ceremony, activities included tourism resources promotion, a panel on China-Arab tourism cooperation, signed investments in projects, and field trips to tourism routes and projects. Ten cross-border tourism routes in Ningxia […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...