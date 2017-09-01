Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China calls for deeper BRICS cooperation amid rising protectionism


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 1 Septembre 2017 modifié le 1 Septembre 2017 - 20:46

In the BRICS trade ministers’ meeting held in August, all five countries reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the multilateral trade system and opposition to protectionism. Such consensus, Zhang believed, would be reinforced in Xiamen next week.


By Chen Lidan (People's Daily Online)    

China calls for deeper BRICS cooperation amid rising protectionism
BRICS should enhance their collaboration in dealing with the peril of abusing trade remedy measures amid rising protectionism, Chinese officials said on Tuesday in Beijing.

The Chinese government on Wednesday announced Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the 9th BRICS Summit that is set to be held in southeast China’s coastal city of Xiamen from September 3 to 5. The theme of the meeting is: “BRICS: Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future".

The partnership’s future is facing the uncertainty brought in by the setbacks in free trade and globalization. BRICS countries should safeguard trade rules and strive to strike a balance between free trade and domestic interests, said Wang Shouwen, China’s vice commerce minister, at a BRICS meeting on trade remedies.

WTO data showed last year the number of trade remedy investigations worldwide reached the highest level since 2009, with BRICS nations feeling much of the headwind. As of the mid-2016, the five member states found themselves on the receiving end of over one third of the world’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probes.

“BRICS trade investigators have been expanding exchanges and cooperation and reached more consensus on support for the current multilateral trade system and opposition to all kinds of protectionism,” Wang said.

If the bloc’s five nations can employ the BRICS mechanism as a way to participate in global governance and write better rules for free trade, it would undoubtedly make a great contribution to global growth, particularly for emerging markets and developing countries, Zhang Jianping, director of the commerce ministry’s research center for regional economic cooperation, told media.

In the BRICS trade ministers’ meeting held in August, all five countries reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the multilateral trade system and opposition to protectionism. Such consensus, Zhang believed, would be reinforced in Xiamen next week.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 1 Septembre 2017 - 20:49 China’s first seven months of foreign trade volume with BRICS countries up 32.9 pct

Vendredi 1 Septembre 2017 - 20:46 BRICS cooperation still has promising future: People’s Daily

Vendredi 1 Septembre 2017 - 20:42 BRICS can be new global growth engine

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/08/2017

Mahamat Alhabo : "les pays fragiles utilisent la rupture diplomatique pour régler leurs comptes"

Mahamat Alhabo : "les pays fragiles utilisent la rupture diplomatique pour régler leurs comptes"

Entretien : Hicham Ibni Oumar, directeur de la banque de l'Habitat se confie à Alwihda Entretien : Hicham Ibni Oumar, directeur de la banque de l'Habitat se confie à Alwihda 31/08/2017

Populaires

Au Tchad, le Président vient d'assister à la prière de la fête

01/09/2017

Le Président tchadien apporte un soutien ferme au Conseil Supérieur Islamique

01/09/2017

Le Président tchadien accuse Qatar de vouloir déstabiliser le Tchad

01/09/2017
Vidéo à la Une
(Vidéo) Le 57ème anniversaire de l'indépendance avec le gouverneur du Ouaddaï au Tchad
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad 11/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 27/08/2017 - ZEDKAM PRODUCTIONS

L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents

L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents

Le Mozambique bafoue les règles du Sommet Afrique-Japon en tentant d'y inviter les terro-polisariens Le Mozambique bafoue les règles du Sommet Afrique-Japon en tentant d'y inviter les terro-polisariens 26/08/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 22/08/2017 - Hem Raj Jain

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy grossly underestimates USA, AF problem, Islam and India

Le décès de M. Salifou Diallo, Président de l’Assemblée nationale, "une grande perte pour le Burkina" (MDI) Le décès de M. Salifou Diallo, Président de l’Assemblée nationale, "une grande perte pour le Burkina" (MDI) 20/08/2017 - Le secrétariat administratif Europe du MDI

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.