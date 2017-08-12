Alwihda Info
English News

China emerging as a paradise for global innovators


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 12 Août 2017 modifié le 12 Août 2017 - 16:35

"China is promoting Internet Plus, a policy open for the world," Premier Li said last month during the Summer Davos held in Dalian, China.
Many foreign innovators believe that China is a place where ideas can be easily turned into products.


By Li Yan (People's Daily Online)   

China emerging as a paradise for global innovators
China’s national strategy for mass entrepreneurship and innovation continues to draw world attention, making the country an emerging paradise for global innovators.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, himself a supporter of mass entrepreneurship and innovation, said China has to send strong signal that China is a good place for potential overseas innovators to start a business.

“China is promoting Internet Plus, a policy open for the world,” Premier Li said last month during the Summer Davos held in Dalian, China.

Many foreign innovators believe that China is a place where ideas can be easily turned into products.

Hans Uszkoreit, a member of the European Academy of Sciences, said China, as world’s second largest economy, is the best place for him to turn his scientific research results into real products.

In China, the government is pushing forward the application of AI and big data.

Last May, Uszkoreit launched an AI research center in Beijing to help Chinese enterprises construct an ecosystem for innovation.

He pointed out that Shenzhen has become the global hub of innovation in smart manufacturing, favored by manufacturers around the world.

GGV Capital’s Jenny Lee said it took only half a year for hardware startups in Shenzhen to transform an idea into a product, far better than the almost two-year process in the United States. 


