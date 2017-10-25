Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China plans to develop into key global hub of AI innovation by 2030


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 26 Octobre 2017 modifié le 26 Octobre 2017 - 20:48

Chinese technology giant Baidu inked an agreement of strategic cooperation with Xiamen-based bus manufacturer King Long last week, agreeing to test the water in small production and trial operation of commercial self-driving buses.


By Bai Yang from People’s Daily

China plans to develop into key global hub of AI innovation by 2030
China plans to become to a key global hub of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation by 2030, on a par with the world’s advanced level in terms of AI theories, technologies and applications.

The country, now the world’s second-largest holder of AI-based published papers and registered patents, includes AI development in its national strategy.

“We will develop advanced manufacturing and promote further integration of the Internet, big data and artificial intelligence with the real economy,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping in a reportto the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing last Wednesday.

Chinese technology giant Baidu inked an agreement of strategic cooperation with Xiamen-based bus manufacturer King Long last week, agreeing to test the water in small production and trial operation of commercial self-driving buses.

The two companies are pioneers in Chinese vehicle design, production standards and operation modes for autonomous driving buses.

Baidu’s attempt at driverless cars epitomizes Chinese enterprises’ ambitions to conquer AI technology.

The second-generation auto-pilot buses to be co-developed by Baidu and King Long will feature a full self-driving capability under specific scenarios. They will mainly be used in roads not covered by public transport.

In addition to self-piloting solutions, Baidu’s Apollo autonomous driving platform also includes human-vehicle interaction, demand framework under specific scenarios and particular self-driving systems for micro-circulation buses.

AI technology will boost global GDP by 14 percent from now to 2030, professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) predicted in a report.

China has the talent, data and infrastructure needed to fully embrace AI, Goldman Sachs said in a report “China's Rise in Artificial Intelligence”.

The report noted China’s strength as the world's second-largest economy as well as a number of supportive policies for AI development including the “Internet Plus” strategy. China is also the home of Chinese mainland Internet powerhouses Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent, Goldman said.

Pic:
The blueprintof thesecond-generation micro-circulation bus.. (Photo by Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry)


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Jeudi 26 Octobre 2017 - 20:50 Technology breakthroughs propel China’s march as global hub

Jeudi 26 Octobre 2017 - 20:49 Efforts to beautify China get thumbs up

Jeudi 26 Octobre 2017 - 20:49 Beijing a champion in global research output: Nature Index

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/10/2017

Tchad : dix morts dans des affrontements au Tibesti

Tchad : dix morts dans des affrontements au Tibesti

Tchad : d'ex-agents de l’ONDR/PNSA fustigent l’immobilisme et l’indécision de l’ANADER sur leur sort Tchad : d'ex-agents de l’ONDR/PNSA fustigent l’immobilisme et l’indécision de l’ANADER sur leur sort 25/10/2017

Populaires

China embraces massive influx of returnees

25/10/2017

Szechuan Sauce craved by people worldwide

25/10/2017

China’s assessment of development stage is clear-headed: expert

25/10/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La fondation grand coeur au chevet des femmes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 25/10/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

Quand diplomatie algérienne rime avec infantilisme et calomnie !

Quand diplomatie algérienne rime avec infantilisme et calomnie !

Belle déculottée diplomatique algérienne prise à Addis-Abeba Belle déculottée diplomatique algérienne prise à Addis-Abeba 23/10/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 25/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Regroupement familial sur place : le pouvoir de régularisation du préfet est toujours possible

Regroupement familial sur place : le pouvoir de régularisation du préfet est toujours possible

Regroupement familial sur place : le pouvoir de régularisation du préfet est toujours possible Regroupement familial sur place : le pouvoir de régularisation du préfet est toujours possible 25/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet 02/10/2017 - Ondoua Paulin

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.