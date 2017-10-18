Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China remains most important destination of foreign investment


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 19 Octobre 2017 modifié le 19 Octobre 2017 - 00:28

The Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission, in a revised catalogue for guidance on foreign investment in China issued on June 28, brought the number of restricted measures from 93 in the previous catalogue down to 63, while encouraging foreign capital to flow to high-end, intelligent and green manufacturing.


By Zhao Cheng from People’s Daily

China remains most important destination of foreign investment
China's business environment for foreign investors has improved, as latest data showed that in the first nine months of this year, the country eyed 23,541 newly established foreign-invested enterprises, an increase of 10.6 percent year on year.

In the same period, the actual amount of foreign investment was 618.57 billion yuan ($93.7 billion), up by 1.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by China’s Ministry of Commerce on Oct. 13.

From January to September, the actual use of foreign investment in manufacturing sector was 181.76 billion yuan($27.5 billion), an increase of 7.5 percent on a yearly basis, accounting for 29.4 percent of total foreign investment.

The actual use of foreign investment in high-tech services was 91.59 billion yuan ($13.9 billion), an increase of 24 percent year on year.

The absorption of foreign investment in the central region continued to grow rapidly. In the first nine months, the actual use of foreign capital in the region amounted to 45.63 billion yuan($6.9 billion), up 46 percent year on year.

China's business environment for foreign investment has been improving, stressed Vice Minister of Commerce Qian Keming.

China always treats domestic and foreign enterprises equally, and strives to optimize environment for foreign investment. The country has been deepening reforms in streamlining administration, delegating power and optimizing services, in order to offer more convenience for foreign investors.

China, in this April, set up seven new free trade zones (FTZs) across the country, including Liaoning in northeast China, bringing the total number of FTZs to 11, and an opening-up framework based on all-round system innovation encompassing the east, west and central regions have taken shape as a result.

The State Council, in the 2017 negative list for FTZs issued on June 6, removed 27 items which were in the 2015 edition.

The Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission, in a revised catalogue for guidance on foreign investment in China issued on June 28, brought the number of restricted measures from 93 in the previous catalogue down to 63, while encouraging foreign capital to flow to high-end, intelligent and green manufacturing.

In the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking, China moved up 18 spots in 2016 compared with where it was in 2013. A 2017 report by Switzerland's IMD Business School has indicated that China has seen notably improvement in economic performance, governance efficiency and business efficiency.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/10/2017

Tchad : 41 millions FCFA pour le projet « leadership jeunes et emploi »

Tchad : 41 millions FCFA pour le projet « leadership jeunes et emploi »

Le patronat de la presse tchadienne exige la libération de son président en garde à vue Le patronat de la presse tchadienne exige la libération de son président en garde à vue 17/10/2017

Populaires

Tchad : conflit intercommunautaire sanglant au Salamat

18/10/2017

6 rhinocéros d’Afrique du Sud bientôt réintroduits au Tchad

18/10/2017

Région des Grands Lacs : Brazzaville prête pour la tenue des deux réunions de haut niveau

18/10/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La fondation grand coeur au chevet des femmes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/10/2017 - YAYA ALLATCHI

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens

Thomas Dietrich : "Donner à la littérature tchadienne toute l’aura qu’elle mérite" Thomas Dietrich : "Donner à la littérature tchadienne toute l’aura qu’elle mérite" 08/10/2017 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 17/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle

17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle

Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie 16/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet 02/10/2017 - Ondoua Paulin

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.