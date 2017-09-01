Alwihda Info
China’s first seven months of foreign trade volume with BRICS countries up 32.9 pct


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 1 Septembre 2017 modifié le 1 Septembre 2017 - 20:49

By Li Yan (People's Daily Online)   

According to customs statistics, China’s total foreign trade volume with other BRICS countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa, reached 1.15 trillion yuan ($174.7 billion) in the first seven months of this year, up 32.9 percent year-on-year.

That figure was 14.4 percent higher than the country’s overall foreign trade growth in the same period. In the first seven months of the year, China’s foreign trade volume with Russia hit 321.88 billion yuan, up 32.5 percent year-on-year.

In the same period, foreign trade with India reached 326.66 billion yuan, a rise of 28.3 percent year-on-year, while foreign trade with South Africa reached 156.23 billion yuan, up 33.7 percent year-on-year. The country’s foreign trade volume with Brazil hit 343.69 billion yuan, a 37.7 percent rise on a year-on-year basis.


