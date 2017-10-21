Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China’s new clearing house boosts online payment market


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 21 Octobre 2017 modifié le 21 Octobre 2017 - 20:30

According to a document issued in August by the People’s Bank of China, all banks and online payment systems must connect to the new platform by October 15 and be ready to route transactions through it starting June 30, 2018.


By Qiang Wei from People’s Daily

China’s new clearing house boosts online payment market
China’s online payment embarked on a new chapter as more than 20 third-party payment providers, including Alibaba’s AliPay and Tencent’s Tenpay, havecompleted their connections with a nationwide online clearing house newly established at the requirement of China’s central bank.

After the launch of the Online Settlement Platform for Non-Bank Payment Institutions, all of the country’s payment companies will work with a standard set of clearing protocols and rules.

Similar to an Internet version of UnionPay’s clearing service for bank-to-bank transactions, the platform was designed for payment transactions handled by third-party providers. The regulator launched it with the aim of tightening supervision of the country’s fast-growing online payment market.

According to a document issued in August by the People’s Bank of China, all banks and online payment systems must connect to the new platform by October 15 and be ready to route transactions through it starting June 30, 2018.


In the past, transactions from companies like Alipay and Tenpay were handled on different terms with banks, falling outside central bank oversight.

The decision came as Chinese users of online payment had exceeded 500 million and online payment transactions handled by non-bank institutions amounted to more than 100 trillion yuan ($15 trillion).

Putting an end to the current direct connection model, the new platform will also help with centralized management of provisions.

The online clearing house allows the central bank to track and monitor all capital flow of third-party payment providers, leaving fewer loopholes for money-laundering, bribery, tax evasion and other irregularities.

Thanks to the platform, more big data on clearing settlement will be collected by the central bank, and consumers’ payment costs are expected to be trimmed as well.

Analysts pointed out that the establishment of the platform not only indicates the Chinese government’s tightened oversight of the financial environment but also its endeavor for building a new credit system.

Pic:
The Chinese characters in the pictures mean “the Online Settlement Platform for Non-Bank Payment Institutions”.
Photo: People’s Daily Online


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Samedi 21 Octobre 2017 - 20:30 The 19th CPC National Congress in foreign journalists' eyes

Samedi 21 Octobre 2017 - 19:15 China to become ‘world space power’ by 2045: expert

Samedi 21 Octobre 2017 - 19:15 Chinese provinces raise minimum salary threshold

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/10/2017

Tchad : la grève des magistrats prolongée d'une semaine

Tchad : la grève des magistrats prolongée d'une semaine

Tchad : "sans dialogue franc et direct, la crise s'aggravera", selon Mahamat Bichara Tchad : "sans dialogue franc et direct, la crise s'aggravera", selon Mahamat Bichara 20/10/2017

Populaires

Des soldats tchadiens en lutte contre Boko Haram redéployés aux frontières

21/10/2017

Tchad : Au Salamat, le conseil régional du MPS s'active pour les élections législatives et locales

21/10/2017

PMA: Adesina va créer un fonds pour les jeunes agriculteurs et les agripreneurs

21/10/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La fondation grand coeur au chevet des femmes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/10/2017 - Farid Messaoudi

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens 08/10/2017 - YAYA ALLATCHI

ANALYSE - 17/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle

17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle

Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie 16/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet 02/10/2017 - Ondoua Paulin

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.