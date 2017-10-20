Alwihda Info
China's new era full of expectations


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 20 Octobre 2017 modifié le 20 Octobre 2017 - 19:18

China's growth is also resuscitating world socialism. The Chinese nation, which had endured so much for so long, has achieved a tremendous transformation—it has stood up, grown, and become strong, and will become a great story of an ancient nation enjoying a renaissance.


By Zhang Tie from People's Daily

The world has witnessed China entering Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, when General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a report at the opening ceremony of the 19th CPC National Congress October 18, and is full of expectations.

Xi stressed in the report that “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is of great significance in the history of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese nation, and even for world socialism and human society.”

With more than 30,000 words, the report provided a review of the past, a look at the present and projection into the future.

 Over a hundred years, the Chinese nation has experienced ups and downs. Nowadays, the development of socialism in China has pushed Das Kapital worldwide, and even scholars say "the West must learn socialism from China.”

China’s growth is also resuscitating world socialism. The Chinese nation, which had endured so much for so long, has achieved a tremendous transformation—it has stood up, grown, and become strong, and will become a great story of an ancient nation enjoying a renaissance.

Xi announced to the world that China is moving toward a modern and strong socialist country, and is embarking on a new journey towards national rejuvenation.

Current CPC members have carried out theoretical and practical innovation, and created the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, becoming the ideological model for  the new era.

China’s path, plan and value have expanded the path of modernization for developing countries, provided a guide for human institutions and governance, and enriched  people's yearning for the future.

When entering Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we should stay true to the mission and carry out our duties for greater achievements.

