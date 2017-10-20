









English News China’s rural vitalization strategy boosts farmers’ confidence

According to the 2010 census, 674 million people live in China's rural areas, accounting for 50.32 percent of the total population.

By Liu Junguo from People’s Daily In his report to the ongoing 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday, Xi Jinping pledged China’s resolution to pursue a rural vitalization strategy, which boosts farmers’ confidence in their future life.



Xi stressed, we must prioritize the development of agriculture and rural areas, consolidate and improve the basic rural operation system.



Rural land contracting practices will remain stable and unchanged on a long-term basis, he said, adding that the current round of contracts will be extended for another 30 years upon expiration.



We must ensure China’s food security so that we always have control over our own food supply, Xi pointed out.



Xi also pledged to strengthen basic services in rural communities, and train professional rural service personnel who understand agriculture, love rural areas, and care about rural people.



The land contracting policy vowed by Xi, a big decision, won much popularity among the farmers, who believe that the steady and persistent rural policy will cement their confidence to overcome poverty and march towards prosperity.



Zheng Zhishao, a villager in Zigui county, central China's Hubei Province, said that the policy has made him very excited and feel more assured.



The farmers are heartened by the rural vitalization strategy put forward by Xi Jinping in his report as they will embrace better life after the country speeds up the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, said Wu Xie’en, a delegate to the congress. He also served as Party secretary of Huaxi village in east China's Jiangsu Province.



The decision is of important significance to China’s agriculture, rural areas and rural people since it will benefit the farmers, agribusiness, and investors, pointed out Li Guoxiang, a rural development researcher with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.



