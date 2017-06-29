









English News China should know in 1962 it got away due to treachery of govt & military but will not be so in 2017

Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 30 Juin 2017 modifié le 30 Juin 2017 - 09:48



Bengaluru, India Sub:- (i)- Military Veterans allowing Modi to constrain India to unnecessarily face martial humiliation at the hands of China (ii)- Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion State-capital if recovered can place both China and Pakistan at their proper place (iii)- Since the days of independence struggle, the martial element of India is interested only in drawing salaries (iv)- People of India will have to inculcate patriotism in martial element and government of India



----In the backdrop of ongoing face-off between India and China on the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction, China on Thursday referred to 1962 war saying that the Indian Army should learn from ‘historical lessons’. No doubt during 1962 Indo-China war India suffered humiliating defeat but it was mainly due to treachery of govt & military of India that did not use Indian Air Force which (as per Veteran Vice Air Marshal) was superior to Air Force of China and which if used would have brought resounding victory to India in 1962 Indo-China war.



The loss of 1962 war was due to treachery of govt & military of India. One can understand that then PM Nehru did not fight 1962 war properly because of his background of no-violence which he imbibed from his leader Mahatma Gandhi who was a political humbug as far martial matters are concerned (partition in 1947 left ~ 1 million killed and ~ 10 million displaced in most gory situation so much for the so-called no-violent independence struggle of India led by Gandhi). But military of India (especially its Veterans) also did not inform the people of India during 1962 war about supremacy of Indian Air Force (had they informed, the people of India would have constrained government of India to use Indian Air Force against China).



PM Modi (who on Thursday in a public speech in reference to lynching by cow-vigilantes narrated Gandhi and Vinoba as champions of non-violence and worth emulating) also seems to be suffering from the same malaise as Gandhi as far as meaning of non-violence is concerned. Non-violence can be understood properly by only those who earn their bread and butter by remaining on the right side of the law. Such no-violent people know that without powerful and efficient State the practice of non-violence is impossible and military is the most important element of State. One can become non-violent only by granting monopoly of sanctioned physical coercion to State. Therefore Gandhi and Modi who did / do not understand the importance of competent martial element of the State did / do not know even abcd of non-violence.



[Since the days of independence struggle, the martial element of India is interested only in drawing salaries. Kshatriyas of India happily kept on drawing salaries from Britishers (even after Jaliawalan Bag tragedy the battle hardened ~ 2 million Indians returned from World War I did not raise guns against Brirtishers and allowed a political humbug Gandhi to turn independence struggle into a ‘non-violent’ one. As if independence can be got by merely challenging civilian element of the regime and not it’s martial element). During last 70 years Indian military has not retrieved PoK whereas much smaller Pakistan has tried to snatch Kashmir militarily in 1947, 1948, 1965, 1971, during Kargil etc. which as per adverse possession has given better claim / title to Pakistan over entire J&K. In Sri Lanka Indian military left the job half done and India out-sourced the elimination of LTTE etc to Sri Lankan Army which resulted in genocide of Tamilians about which proceedings are pending in UN Human Rights Forum. (In 1971 in Bangladesh of-course Indian military did commendable job but it was essentially a civil war between East and West Pakistan in which India intervened militarily on the side of Bangladesh). About 1962 Indo-China war less said the better].



How much unpatriotic the military Veterans of India are, is evident from the fact that any number of military Veterans are appearing in print and electronic media but (i)- No one either demands from un-patriotic government of India to recover Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion State-capital through Income-Tax as mentioned at http://www.alwihdainfo.com/Now-India-bound-to-get-Rs--1000-Trillion-income-tax-as-Delhi-Police-steps-in_a31456.html which if recovered can solve all the problems of India which are emanating from paucity of funds (including and especially martial problems of India). (ii)- Or no one demands that India should retrieve PoK militarily which will solve Kashmir problem. On the contrary these military Veterans suggest various ways and means to suppress civilians of Muslims Kashmir by training guns (under the protection of AFSPA, SPA etc) on these unarmed helpless citizens of India.



In such a situation the people of India will have to demand from unpatriotic government of India to recover said State-capital of Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion ( $ ~ 16 Trillion) and out of it to make Indian military so powerful that it can place both China and Pakistan at their proper place.



Regards



Hem Raj Jain



(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)



Bengaluru, India



