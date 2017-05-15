By Li Ning from People’s Daily
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Monday that China will host the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in 2019.
|
China to host 2nd Belt & Road forum in 2019
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Monday that China will host the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in 2019.
