China to host China International Import Expo starting 2018

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 14 Mai 2017 modifié le 14 Mai 2017 - 15:41

China will host the China International Import Expo starting from 2018, President Xi Jinping said Sunday.

Xi made the announcement at the opening ceremony of the two-day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.