Chinese, Finnish presidents presented with tracksuits from winter sports athletes

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö on Wednesday met with athletes of both countries who had a dazzling performance at the just-concluded World Figure Skating Championships 2017.



The meeting was held before Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan attended a banquet Niinistö hosted to greet their trip. The Championships ran from March 29 to April 2 in Helsinki, Finland.



The athletes of both countries also presented both heads of state as well as their spouses with tracksuits.



The suits sent by Chinese athlete to them were written with all the names of coaches and their team members, as a way to wish for an ever-fresh bilateral friendship and closer cooperation on winter sports.



“The names signed here might be world champions in the future,” Xi said happily after receiving the gift.



The Chinese president added that China can learn a lot from Finland, a traditional power in winter sports.



Niinistö vowed that supporting China to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, Finland is willing to share experiences and deepen cooperation with China in winter sports.



Pic:

Finnish athlete presents tracksuit to Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Helsinki, Finland, April 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)