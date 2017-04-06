Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Chinese President Xi Jinping in cartoons published by Finnish media


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 7 Avril 2017 modifié le 7 Avril 2017 - 17:02

A series of cartoons depicting the stories of Chinese President Xi Jinping were published on Helsinki Times, the largest English newspaper in Finland before he arrived in the capital city of the European country for a state visit.


By Li Meiyi from People’s Daily Online

Chinese President Xi Jinping in cartoons published by Finnish media
Autres articles
A series of cartoons depicting the stories of Chinese President Xi Jinping were published on Helsinki Times, the largest English newspaper in Finland before he arrived in the capital city of the European country for a state visit.

The seven cartoons were themed with “He worked as a farmer for seven years when he was young”, “He likes to read”, “He likes sports”, “Keen on environmental issues”, “Promoted winter sports to China”, “Presented a birthday cake to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto's wife” and “Fights against corruption” respectively.

The cartoons, liked by netizens, vividly exhibit the charm of President Xi. Those images, launched by both the Finnish paper and People’s Daily Online, aim to make local readers have better acquaintance with the Chinese President.

Praising it as a good idea, Alexis Kouros, editor-in-chief of Helsinki Times, said that local residents can know about Xi better, thanks to the vivid images.

Published on the front page of the paper’s website on Tuesday, the cartoons were also interpreted in words, with the one showing President Xi presented a birthday cake to Niinisto's spouse on the top.

Antti, a Finnish resident, called the People’s Daily less than half an hour after the cartoons were released, saying that they like Xi more because of the lively images.

Pic:
A screenshot of the web page (Source: Helsinki Times)


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 7 Avril 2017 - 17:02 Chinese train maker expands US market

Vendredi 7 Avril 2017 - 17:01 Chinese, Finnish presidents presented with tracksuits from winter sports athletes

Vendredi 7 Avril 2017 - 17:01 Stable Sino-US ties can aid Trump presidency

ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/04/2017

Am Timan : Ils emportent sa moto après l’avoir attaqué au visage et poignardé

Am Timan : Ils emportent sa moto après l’avoir attaqué au visage et poignardé

Tchad : A défaut de voler, deux kleptomanes violent une jeune femme handicapée à Am-Timan Tchad : A défaut de voler, deux kleptomanes violent une jeune femme handicapée à Am-Timan 04/04/2017

Populaires

RCA : Il faut "Impliquer Déby pour nous aider à sécuriser nos frontières" (l'ex-Président N'Guendet)

06/04/2017

Aldo Giampaolo quitte ses fonctions aux Productions CDA / Feeling

07/04/2017

Afrique : 20 dirigeants d'entreprises s'engagent à promouvoir le leadership féminin

06/04/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La force mixte multinationale engagée à défaire "le plus rapidement" Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 31/03/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains 17/03/2017 - CCPR

ANALYSE - 05/04/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Droit au séjour : rappel des règles de régularisation par le travail

Droit au séjour : rappel des règles de régularisation par le travail

Algérien ascendant de Français à charge, un certificat de résidence de 10 ans est possible ! Algérien ascendant de Français à charge, un certificat de résidence de 10 ans est possible ! 31/03/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 02/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun 24/03/2017 - Asbl Cebaph

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.