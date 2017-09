South Africa’s Ambassador to Russia, Ms Nomasonto Sibanda-Thusi says collaboration and cooperation between different spheres of government and the business fraternity is critical to increasing trade between the Russia and South Africa. Ms Sibanda-Thusi was speaking during her visit to the South African National Pavillion at the World Food Moscow International Food Exhibition where 20 […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...