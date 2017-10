The three-day colloquium led by the South African Government on unaccompanied/undocumented migrant children currently underway in Boksburg, seeks permanent and sustainable solutions for unaccompanied and separated migrant children living in South Africa. Although a steering committee led by the Department of Social Development was established to address the challenges of unaccompanied and separated… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...