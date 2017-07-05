









English News Commentary: How does the CPC build up its new image?

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 5 Juillet 2017 modifié le 5 Juillet 2017 - 14:40

China's impressive development achievements were won by effectively fulfilling responsibilities. Since the 18th CPC National Congress held in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core led the Chinese people to add a new dimension to career development.

Source: People's Daily China and its ruling party, the Communist Party of China (CPC), are gaining wider attention from the international community as the 19th CPC National Congress is just around the corner, the People’s Daily wrote on June 28.

At a time when countries around the world are mired in confusion and chaos, many believe it is a hard-earned outcome of China that it is able to sustain continuous development and maintain social stability. It is even more valued that the CPC is able to win the people’s support and consolidate its ruling status.

Under the rule of the Party, China has made many achievements. It is therefore fair to see the brand-new look of China and the new image of the CPC as inextricably linked. It is also widely agreed that the CPC has grown stronger and more mature, confident, inclusive, clear-headed, and farsighted. How does China build up that image?

China's impressive development achievements were won by effectively fulfilling responsibilities. Since the 18th CPC National Congress held in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core led the Chinese people to add a new dimension to career development.

In a world that is faced with profound reconstruction, financial crisis, and increasing uncertainties, the CPC-guided China amazes other countries by sustaining fast economic growth, comprehensively deepening reform, and maintaining social stability. As a result, political leaders around the world have paid tribute to the leadership of the CPC.

The CPC exercises strict self-governance in every respect. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC vowed to fight “tigers” and “flies” in an anti-corruption drive and improve its work style. Those efforts have not only won the people’s support, but have been praised by people around the world.

Many foreigners say that China’s anti-corruption drive “is incredibly impressive” and that such a campaign “can only be implemented by the CPC” to describe their feelings about China’s anti-corruption campaign.

In recent years, the Party has been focused on communicating with the world and letting the world know more about it. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the Party has upped its engagement with the world, filling in theoretical and practical blanks on Party and state governance for foreign political parties. As a result, many unrealistic, biased, and distorted ideas about China were overturned. Now, China is presenting a vivid and amiable image to the world.

President Xi, as an outstanding leader and the best representative of the CPC after the 18th National Congress, is a man of responsibility and a man with firm faith who serves the people. Xi’s pragmatic work style, broad mind, sincerity, and wisdom represent the spirit of the Party.

It is because of such superior qualities that the 96-year-old CPC with its more than 88 million members now stands firm among all the political parties of the world. The glorious image of the CPC is not self-given and its new image did not come easy.





（Source: People’s Daily）



Dans la même rubrique : < > Russian bookstore serves as window to learn Chinese culture Belt and Road initiative boosts Sino-Russian cooperation: researcher China-Germany innovation cooperation benefits the world