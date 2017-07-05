Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Commentary: How does the CPC build up its new image?


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 5 Juillet 2017 modifié le 5 Juillet 2017 - 14:40

China's impressive development achievements were won by effectively fulfilling responsibilities. Since the 18th CPC National Congress held in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core led the Chinese people to add a new dimension to career development.


Source: People's Daily

Commentary: How does the CPC build up its new image?
China and its ruling party, the Communist Party of China (CPC), are gaining wider attention from the international community as the 19th CPC National Congress is just around the corner, the People’s Daily wrote on June 28.
At a time when countries around the world are mired in confusion and chaos, many believe it is a hard-earned outcome of China that it is able to sustain continuous development and maintain social stability. It is even more valued that the CPC is able to win the people’s support and consolidate its ruling status.
Under the rule of the Party, China has made many achievements. It is therefore fair to see the brand-new look of China and the new image of the CPC as inextricably linked. It is also widely agreed that the CPC has grown stronger and more mature, confident, inclusive, clear-headed, and farsighted. How does China build up that image?
China's impressive development achievements were won by effectively fulfilling responsibilities. Since the 18th CPC National Congress held in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core led the Chinese people to add a new dimension to career development.
In a world that is faced with profound reconstruction, financial crisis, and increasing uncertainties, the CPC-guided China amazes other countries by sustaining fast economic growth, comprehensively deepening reform, and maintaining social stability. As a result, political leaders around the world have paid tribute to the leadership of the CPC.
The CPC exercises strict self-governance in every respect. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC vowed to fight “tigers” and “flies” in an anti-corruption drive and improve its work style. Those efforts have not only won the people’s support, but have been praised by people around the world.
Many foreigners say that China’s anti-corruption drive “is incredibly impressive” and that such a campaign “can only be implemented by the CPC” to describe their feelings about China’s anti-corruption campaign.
In recent years, the Party has been focused on communicating with the world and letting the world know more about it. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the Party has upped its engagement with the world, filling in theoretical and practical blanks on Party and state governance for foreign political parties. As a result, many unrealistic, biased, and distorted ideas about China were overturned. Now, China is presenting a vivid and amiable image to the world.
President Xi, as an outstanding leader and the best representative of the CPC after the 18th National Congress, is a man of responsibility and a man with firm faith who serves the people. Xi’s pragmatic work style, broad mind, sincerity, and wisdom represent the spirit of the Party.
It is because of such superior qualities that the 96-year-old CPC with its more than 88 million members now stands firm among all the political parties of the world. The glorious image of the CPC is not self-given and its new image did not come easy.


（Source: People’s Daily）


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 5 Juillet 2017 - 14:30 Russian bookstore serves as window to learn Chinese culture

Mercredi 5 Juillet 2017 - 13:52 Belt and Road initiative boosts Sino-Russian cooperation: researcher

Mercredi 5 Juillet 2017 - 13:40 China-Germany innovation cooperation benefits the world

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/07/2017

Tchad : Lancement d’un projet contre les violences faites aux femmes à Am-Timan

Tchad : Lancement d’un projet contre les violences faites aux femmes à Am-Timan

Tchad : Un homme torturé et tué d'une balle dans la tête devant son fils à Mandélia Tchad : Un homme torturé et tué d'une balle dans la tête devant son fils à Mandélia 02/07/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Des chinois impliqués dans un trafic de viande d'ânes

04/07/2017

Tchad : Deux manifestants tués et six blessés par les éléments de la gendarmerie à Mandélia

05/07/2017

Offre publique d'achat simplifiée visant les titres de la société Futuren initiée par les societés EDF Energies Nouvelles et EDF Energies Nouvelles Belgium

04/07/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage: Au Cameroun, le CCERE acceuille les investisseurs étrangers
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/06/2017 - Info Alwihda

"Essor dans la Diplomatie, Action dans la Médiation", Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu chef de la diplomatie Turque

"Essor dans la Diplomatie, Action dans la Médiation", Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu chef de la diplomatie Turque

Infrastructures : la préservation des acquis de développement, une nécessite impérieuse Infrastructures : la préservation des acquis de développement, une nécessite impérieuse 23/06/2017 - Claude Dinard Vimond

ANALYSE - 03/07/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le refus de visa et la commission de recours contre les décisions de refus de visa

Le refus de visa et la commission de recours contre les décisions de refus de visa

Réunion du Conseil Exécutif de l'Union Africaine (U.A) à Addis Abeba : les compères algéro-polisariens font leur cirque Réunion du Conseil Exécutif de l'Union Africaine (U.A) à Addis Abeba : les compères algéro-polisariens font leur cirque 03/07/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 04/07/2017 - Parti Le MoDeL

DJIBOUTI : La distorsion de l’histoire. Droit de réponse du Parti Le MoDeL au discours fallacieux d'IOG du 27 juin

DJIBOUTI : La distorsion de l’histoire. Droit de réponse du Parti Le MoDeL au discours fallacieux d'IOG du 27 juin

RD Congo : Appel du 30 Juin de Félix Tshisekedi RD Congo : Appel du 30 Juin de Félix Tshisekedi 30/06/2017

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.