The South African Airways’ (SAA) new leadership, the Chairperson of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) appeared before the Standing Committee on Appropriations at Parliament yesterday to brief the Committee on future strategies and funding of SAA. Although both the Chairperson of the Board Mr. Johannes Bhekumuzi Magwaza, and the CEO Mr. Vuyani […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...