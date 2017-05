The Standing Committee on Appropriations will conduct public hearings on Wednesday (24 May) on the 2017 Appropriation Bill. The Bill provides for the appropriation of money from the National Revenue Fund for the requirements of the state for the 2017/18 financial year and provides for subordinate matters incidental thereto. Members of the media wishing to […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...