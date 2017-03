Conflict in South Sudan affecting food security in “stable states”

The ongoing conflict in South Sudan is affecting food security in some of the country’s more “stable states,” the head of UN peacekeeping in South Sudan, UNMISS, has said. David Shearer, the UN’s most senior official in the country, was speaking during a visit to Aweil in the north of South Sudan. “Dwindling provisions arriving […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...