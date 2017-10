The 33rd meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee of Experts for Central Africa (ICE 2017) has ended in Douala with calls for the adoption of well-targeted and sequenced counter-cyclical measures as a means to promoting resources-driven and trade-induced Industrialisation in Central Africa. In a document dubbed, “Douala Consensus” – issued at the end of the four-day […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...