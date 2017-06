The United Nations Independent Expert on the human rights situation in Côte d’Ivoire, Mohammed Ayat, will undertake his sixth and final visit in the country from 12 to 16 June 2017. “This visit will be an opportunity to make a concluding assessment of the progress made in terms of building the democratic space, strengthening the […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...