Côte d’Ivoire joins the growing list of ATI’s new member countries

Autres articles
-
União Europeia apoia a realização do Seminário “Direitos e Realidades”
-
Ouverture des négociations directes pour les blocs B1 et B2 suite à l’échec des pourparlers avec les so ciétés privées (Total E & P, Tullow Oil Plc et KUFPEC)
-
Kaspersky Lab Introduces New Partner Program in Africa to Drive Business Growth for Managed Security Services Providers
-
Acidente rodoviário da África do Sul
-
Novidades para Antula: loja agropecuária, informática e projeto “Antula é jovem!”
The African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) ([www.ATI-ACA.org](http://www.ati-aca.org/)) announced today that Côte d’Ivoire has joined a growing list of African countries who are members of the institution. ATI is a multilateral investment insurer whose specialised investment and commercial risk insurance products are expected to help attract up to USD2 billion worth of inward investments and trade… […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...