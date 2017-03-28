Court Rules FIC Report and Jonas Affidavit Irrelevant to Gordhan Application

Ronica Ragavan, Acting CEO of Oakbay Investments (http://OakbayInvestments.co.za), responds to today’s events in Court: “We are delighted that the FIC report, Deputy Minister Jonas’s affidavit and any reference to either of them have been struck from the Finance Minister’s application. As the Court agreed, the report and the Jonas affidavit are irrelevant to the application. […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...