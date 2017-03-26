D+H accélère l'adoption des paiements instantanés en Europe en fournissant un environnement de test dans le cloud aux banques européennes

Autres articles
-
Les conflits et les crises prolongées entravent les progrès réalisés pour lutter contre la faim au Proche -Orient et en Afrique du Nord
-
IGAD Summit: UNHCR appeals for continued and strong support to Somalia and countries hosting Somali refugees
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – United Bank for Africa Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – MRS Oil Nigeria Plc
NEW YORK, March 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DH Corporation (TSX : DH) (« D+H »), un fournisseur de premier plan de solutions technologiques auprès d'institutions financières à travers le monde, a annoncé aujourd'hui la mise à disposition d'un environnement de test des paiements...
Source : http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dh-acceler...
Source : http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dh-acceler...